Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 6, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;27;24;SW;14;86%;77%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;31;Sunshine, very hot;46;32;NE;14;32%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;38;22;Sunny and very warm;37;20;NW;21;29%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;31;25;Sunny;32;22;S;12;43%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A severe t-storm;26;17;A morning t-storm;24;15;WSW;19;76%;66%;6

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;20;12;An afternoon shower;19;12;SSE;9;77%;76%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;45;27;Sunny and hot;42;28;SSW;15;25%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;27;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;WNW;18;33%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Some sun, pleasant;25;16;Brilliant sunshine;27;14;ENE;13;61%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;31;22;Plenty of sun;34;23;N;19;35%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;15;10;Rain and drizzle;16;11;WSW;11;85%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;49;32;Sunny and hot;49;31;NW;21;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or t-storm;33;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;S;10;58%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;W;18;64%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;33;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;SW;14;71%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;28;21;Partly sunny;28;22;NE;23;66%;1%;7

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;26;22;Plenty of clouds;32;23;WNW;13;66%;5%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and hot;33;17;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;ESE;8;39%;7%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warmer;24;15;Showers around;24;16;WNW;9;77%;85%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;19;10;A little a.m. rain;18;10;SE;13;76%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;E;19;53%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;30;17;Partly sunny;30;19;W;14;51%;31%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A severe t-storm;28;19;Mostly sunny;27;15;N;13;69%;24%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;31;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;S;9;54%;28%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;30;15;Clouds and sun;31;17;WSW;9;43%;55%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain;13;10;A bit of rain;14;13;SE;20;88%;91%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers around;26;17;A morning shower;28;16;NW;7;40%;54%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny intervals;27;24;Showers and t-storms;27;25;SW;12;82%;87%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;NNW;13;40%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny intervals;20;12;Mostly sunny;19;13;N;20;66%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SSE;5;63%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;38;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;28;SW;13;50%;56%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;30;22;Partial sunshine;26;17;N;15;68%;24%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower;29;26;WSW;12;80%;83%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny intervals;19;10;Rather cloudy;20;12;S;9;72%;60%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;30;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;SSW;10;73%;56%;11

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;33;24;Partly sunny;35;24;SSE;8;55%;12%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;Partly sunny, humid;30;22;SSE;21;73%;27%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;35;27;A t-storm in spots;35;28;ESE;12;71%;64%;8

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, hot;36;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;16;WNW;12;35%;66%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;33;27;Showers and t-storms;33;27;SSE;15;76%;77%;9

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;32;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;SE;9;67%;21%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A passing shower;21;13;A passing shower;19;11;WNW;21;77%;57%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;39;25;N;13;20%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Couple of t-storms;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;W;18;69%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;Showers and t-storms;33;27;ESE;9;84%;81%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;19;5;Clouds and sun;21;6;NE;11;56%;13%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;12;70%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;15;7;Partly sunny;18;9;NNE;18;51%;13%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A shower or t-storm;33;24;SW;13;75%;67%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;SSE;14;80%;74%;8

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;ENE;22;55%;16%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A t-storm in spots;30;22;WSW;12;65%;65%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;ENE;20;56%;44%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, breezy, nice;26;18;A stray shower;27;19;NE;15;59%;41%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;24;High clouds;32;24;SSE;9;64%;44%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;43;30;Sunny and very warm;38;28;NNE;18;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;4;Partly sunny;17;5;NNW;11;59%;14%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;36;18;Sunny;34;19;ENE;9;25%;12%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;A shower;32;29;Clouds and sun;33;27;SW;19;62%;32%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;29;21;Couple of t-storms;28;21;SE;8;81%;80%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A p.m. t-storm;39;27;A t-storm in spots;39;27;SSW;20;41%;48%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;22;10;Nice with some sun;22;8;NW;17;42%;28%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;20;63%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;27;17;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;WSW;8;64%;9%;6

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;33;27;A shower or t-storm;32;26;S;8;79%;82%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;WNW;7;78%;69%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;-5;An afternoon shower;14;-5;NE;10;31%;64%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;28;24;Showers and t-storms;28;23;SSW;10;84%;83%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;21;16;Clouds and sun;21;16;S;11;70%;25%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;23;17;Partly sunny;25;18;NW;13;65%;44%;5

London, United Kingdom;Heavy thunderstorms;29;17;Some sun, pleasant;26;16;W;14;58%;39%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;Partly sunny;36;23;SSE;9;41%;5%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;25;19;Nice with some sun;25;18;SSE;10;72%;0%;5

Madrid, Spain;Couple of t-storms;28;18;Showers and t-storms;25;16;NE;10;69%;70%;7

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;31;28;Rainy times;32;27;W;16;74%;98%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;23;Sunshine and nice;32;24;E;7;65%;11%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;ESE;9;71%;87%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;14;7;Mostly sunny;13;7;N;21;67%;19%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;22;12;A t-storm in spots;21;14;SSE;11;66%;65%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;32;28;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;13;69%;74%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-shower;19;7;Partly sunny;19;7;N;14;55%;21%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or two;28;24;A shower or two;30;25;SSW;22;70%;78%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain;14;11;Periods of rain;15;13;SE;19;88%;94%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower;28;20;A heavy thunderstorm;26;18;WSW;7;73%;66%;4

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;18;9;A little p.m. rain;15;9;WNW;18;57%;81%;5

Mumbai, India;Some sun, a shower;32;26;Spotty showers;31;26;SW;15;77%;90%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A little rain;24;11;A shower in places;25;11;SE;10;54%;50%;8

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;26;19;Morning rain;27;22;SW;14;78%;74%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;21;Sunny and very hot;38;22;W;12;36%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;14;8;Warmer with some sun;19;10;ENE;14;72%;72%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Showers and t-storms;27;22;SSW;9;81%;87%;4

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;21;10;Mainly cloudy;21;11;SSE;10;55%;66%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;28;18;A couple of t-storms;24;16;W;14;79%;76%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;A morning shower;28;25;E;14;82%;71%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;31;24;Couple of t-storms;30;25;NNW;7;83%;83%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;32;24;Brief p.m. showers;32;24;E;9;77%;88%;9

Paris, France;A strong t-storm;32;19;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;NNW;10;58%;6%;7

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;16;10;Spotty showers;17;5;SSE;16;69%;68%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;33;25;A shower or t-storm;33;25;WSW;10;66%;66%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;Clouds and sun;31;22;SE;12;67%;24%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;An afternoon shower;35;23;W;9;43%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;27;17;A shower or t-storm;28;17;W;13;63%;69%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;34;23;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;SSE;16;77%;90%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;23;10;A shower in spots;23;9;SSW;16;46%;52%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;NNW;15;63%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers, some heavy;26;23;Cloudy, downpours;25;22;SSE;16;84%;100%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;13;8;A little p.m. rain;13;9;E;15;64%;80%;3

Riga, Latvia;Some sun, a t-shower;18;9;A shower in spots;20;9;W;7;59%;57%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;23;18;Mostly sunny;24;17;ENE;9;71%;6%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;42;30;Hot with sunshine;45;31;NNW;16;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Sunny and very warm;35;18;WNW;13;30%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Some sun returning;15;9;Cloudy and cool;16;10;NNW;17;64%;35%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;13;Turning sunny;22;13;WSW;19;59%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;17;Couple of t-storms;26;17;ENE;9;76%;85%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;31;25;A shower or two;29;25;E;16;75%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;26;19;Couple of t-storms;24;19;ESE;8;95%;85%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;29;16;A p.m. shower or two;31;16;W;13;27%;58%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;15;5;Turning sunny;17;6;E;6;60%;25%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;N;11;74%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;23;15;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;NW;11;61%;36%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Sunny and nice;24;12;NE;11;57%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;SSE;9;82%;93%;3

Shanghai, China;A shower in the p.m.;35;27;Rain and drizzle;36;27;SSE;12;65%;66%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;31;27;A shower or t-storm;30;26;SSW;11;75%;88%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;30;15;Sunshine;29;15;SSE;13;48%;7%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;26;A shower or two;30;25;ENE;15;75%;75%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun, some clouds;20;11;Clouds and sun;21;11;SSW;10;46%;30%;5

Sydney, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;WNW;13;53%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;E;8;63%;73%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-shower;15;9;Partial sunshine;18;9;W;15;51%;22%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;41;26;Sunshine, very hot;41;25;ENE;13;22%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little a.m. rain;25;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;16;NW;16;74%;64%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunlit and hot;41;26;Sunny and very warm;38;27;NE;16;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;SSW;14;51%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Sunshine, very hot;38;20;E;9;30%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;28;22;Partly sunny, humid;30;22;S;13;68%;44%;8

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;24;16;Thunderstorms;24;14;NW;13;83%;84%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;E;13;44%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;36;22;Sunny and hot;36;22;ESE;15;27%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing;22;11;Cloudy and warmer;26;10;NNW;19;50%;36%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;27;15;Nice with sunshine;25;13;E;8;46%;3%;7

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;30;16;Clouds and sun, warm;32;20;W;12;50%;36%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;ESE;9;74%;84%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thundershower;19;6;Partly sunny;19;8;SW;12;54%;21%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;22;9;Occasional rain;24;12;ESE;5;49%;82%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;9;8;Cloudy;11;7;ENE;22;74%;44%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SSW;11;80%;87%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;15;NE;5;50%;59%;8

