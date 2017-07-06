England makes shaky start to Root era, 82-4 vs. South Africa

England's Alastair Cook walks off the field of play after losing his wicket off the bowling of South Africa's Vernon Philander during t
South Africa's Vernon Philander, second left, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alastair Cook, left, during the first test betw
South Africa's Vernon Philander successfully appeals for the wicket of England's Keaton Jennings during the first test between England
South Africa's Vernon Philander gives a thumbs-up as he celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alastair Cook during the first test b
South Africa's Vernon Philander successfully appeals for the wicket of England's Keaton Jennings during the first test between England
South Africa's Morne Morkel drops to his knees as he reacts after pitching a delivery during the first test between England and South A
South Africa's Morne Morkel drops to his knees as he reacts after pitching a delivery during the first test between England and South A
LONDON (AP) — England's era under Joe Root got off to a shaky start at Lord's as Vernon Philander took three wickets for South Africa and the home team was 82-4 at lunch on Day 1 of the first test on Thursday.
Batting at No. 4, Root, the new captain, was in the action as early as the sixth over after Philander got seam movement both ways to remove openers Alastair Cook (3) and Keaton Jennings (8). He also snared Jonny Bairstow lbw just before lunch.
Gary Ballance was out for 20 after being given another chance by selectors, trapped lbw deep in his crease by Morne Morkel.
Root, on 33 not out, was left trying to hold England together but also survived two chances.