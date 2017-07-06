Taiwan sees increase in its ‘super-rich’ population

TAIPEI（Taiwan News）- According to the 2017 wealth report released by REPro Knight Frank, a property agency in Taiwan, the “super-rich” population in the nation increased 5 percent year-on-year to 1,676, ranking 23rd among the 200 countries included in the report.

The latest report showed that globally the number of people with more than $30 million in net assets rose by 6,340 to 193,490 in 2016, while the number of billionaires rose to 2,024, marking a 45 percent increase over the past decade.

Meanwhile, Taiwan accounted for 1,676 of the super-rich population, with as many as 84 percent of them located in the capital city of Taipei.

The report projects a surge of 30 percent for people joining Taiwan's elite super-rich club by 2026.

According to Andy Huang, deputy director of REPro Knight Frank's research department, the worldwide number of the super-rich population, or the ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individual, is expected to grow by 43 percent over the next 10 years.

The growth momentum would be mainly driven by Asian economies, especially China, India, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka, the report said.