Indonesian migrant worker jumps from third floor during raid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A migrant worker from Indonesia suffered fatal head injuries after she jumped from the third floor of her apartment in an attempt to flee during a raid.

After jumping from third floor and suffering serious head injuries, the Indonesian migrant worker was pronounced dead Thursday.

The National Immigration Agency (NIA) was tipped off the previous evening about absconded migrant workers at a logistics factory in Taoyuan District, Taoyuan City.

During the raid, officers found 17 illegal migrant workers. Four of them tried to flee, and among them was a woman, in her 30s, identified as Danisah, who jumped from the third floor.

Doctors pronounced her dead after several attempts to revive her.

The employers of the workers have been informed and ordered to come forth to the immigration agency.

Investigations are still ongoing as the immigration agency is stepping up its checkups on illegal and runaway migrant workers before the upcoming Taipei Universiade to ensure security.