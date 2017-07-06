Actress who played British TV witch Grotbags dies

LONDON (AP) — Carol Lee Scott, the actress best-known for entertaining British children on television as the colorful TV witch Grotbags, has died. She was 74.

The entertainer's death was confirmed by her niece Gina Mear on Twitter Wednesday : "My dear aunty Carol lost her brave fight against cancer yesterday."

Scott appeared on several children's television shows in the 1980s and 1990s.

Her Grotbags character first appeared on "Emu's World" before Scott went to star as the character for three seasons on ITV's "Grotbags."

Scott was born in Somerset, England, and began her career as a cabaret performer and a pub singer in London. She spent nearly two decades working for holiday park company Pontins before moving onto television.

British comedian Rufus Hound calls Scott "an icon for folk of my generation."