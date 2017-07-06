AP Source: Man United agrees fee with Everton for Lukaku

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says Manchester United has agreed on a fee with Everton for striker Romelu Lukaku.

The person says the fee is 75 million pounds ($97 million). The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a transfer that is yet to be completed.

Lukaku will have to finalize personal terms and undergo a medical examination before completing his move to United, where he would be linking with manager Jose Mourinho for a second time.

Mourinho was Chelsea manager when Lukaku was sold to Everton in 2014 after the Belgium international failed to establish a first-team place.

Mourinho has been looking to strengthen his striking options ahead of United's return to the Champions League, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic released at the end of last season.