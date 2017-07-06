PM Modi stays in safest suite on earth during trip to Israel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, being the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel, got a very ceremonial welcome in Israel.

The visit was termed historic as Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to have paid a visit to Israel. The Middle Eastern country's media used terms like "A Superstar" and "Historic event" to cover the trip.

After a very warm and ceremonial welcome by the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his stay in the country has become even more interesting as the PM Modi is kept in the most secure suite on the planet.

"His suite is secured against bomb attacks, chemical attacks, everything," Sheldon Ritz , the director of operations at the King David Hotel told the Times of India. He is also in charge of the PM’s entire visit.

"If the entire hotel is bombed, the PM's suite will be untouched, and he will come down in a pod." said Sheldon Ritz as quoted by Times of India.

The hotel has hosted every US president in the country within the past decade. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and three weeks ago President Donald Trump.

PM Modi's vegan habits have also been kept in mind by the hotel as the cookies that are kept in his suite are eggless and sugarless.

"I believe he is eating Gujarati food," Sheldon Ritz said. "We got a list of food ingredients necessary to cook Indian food for the Prime Minister. The ingredients are all kosher, because in this hotel all food has to be kosher." as reported by the Times of India.