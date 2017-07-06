Explore Taiwan's sustainable development in 120 hours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The CTCI Education Foundation (CTCIEF) and the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE) are collaborating in hosting the nationwide event "120h-Taiwan In My Eyes", with 48 participants from 24 countries engaging in a five-day adventure in Taiwan.

At the opening ceremony on July 3, TAISE Chairman Dr. Eugene Chien (簡又新) noted that the participants are going to discover different aspects of Taiwan, including the international project capabilities, long-term healthcare services, environmental protection education, high-tech innovation capacities, and large-scale manufacturing traditional enterprises and sustainability. Chien said students are also able to experience Taiwan’s cuisine, fashion, and the arts industries.

After discussing their observations with teammates during the activities, students are expected to share their experiences online on social media with global stakeholders about how Taiwan is presently undergoing and working towards sustainable development, Chien added.



TAISE Chairman Dr. Eugene Chien (簡又新) and the participants of the event "120h-Taiwan In My Eyes" (Image from TAISE)

TAISE CEO Ku Young (顧洋) said all team members have overcome the cultural differences and language barriers to be qualified in the five-day, 120 hours trip after two stages of screening. It is indeed a great opportunity to explore and experience Taiwan from different perspectives.

To showcase Taiwan's infrastructure achievements, the organizer put great efforts in planning the tours of sites. Students are visiting places such as the Hsinchu Science Park, the Miaoli County Refuse Incineration Plant, and the Taichung City Government headquarters building.

The event not only creates an opportunity for people-to-people diplomacy, but also announces the determination of Taiwan's sustainable development plan.