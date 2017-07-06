Rescuers find missing plane with all 5 on board killed

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers say five people aboard a plane in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua were killed when it crashed in a remote area.

The Pilatus Porter PC-6 from PT Associated Mission Aviation went missing on a short flight Wednesday from Wamena, the capital of the mountainous district of Jayawijaya, to Derakma in neighboring Nduga district.

AMA Director Djarot Soetanto said Thursday the plane was found at an altitude of 8,500 feet (2,590 meters) about 9 miles (14 kilometers) from Wamena.

The bodies were evacuated by helicopter. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The plane was carrying two pilots including a Dutch citizen and three Indonesian passengers.