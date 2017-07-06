The Latest: Power restored in Lincoln after earthquake

LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local):

2 a.m.

Authorities say power has been restored to Lincoln, Montana, after an outage caused by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake early Thursday.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says there are no reports of injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit just after midnight about 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) southeast of Lincoln.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls said on Twitter that the shaking was felt as far away as 500 miles (805 kilometers).

___

1 a.m.

An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit just after midnight about 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) southeast of Lincoln.

A magnitude 4.5 quake rattled the same general area about a half-hour later.

The Independent Record reports (http://bit.ly/2tjvI12 ) that people felt the magnitude 5.8 earthquake as far away as Bozeman, Idaho, and Great Falls.

A 76-year-old resident of Helena, which is about 34 miles away from the quake's epicenter, said it was the strongest seismic activity that he had ever felt.

Ray Anderson said his wife told him the temblor woke up the dogs.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.