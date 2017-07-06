Sikkim border stand-off: China warns India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Amid an ongoing standoff, China has warned India to withdraw its troops before any dialogue can be initiated.

According to reports, the political councilor of the Chinese embassy in India, Li Ya, has suggested India withdraw its troops back to its side of the boundary before any sort of peace talks between the two nations can start.

Beijing has warned New Delhi to immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops before initiating any attempt at resolution between the two sides.

"As far as a solution is concerned, the Indian troops must pull back to the Indian side of the boundary unconditionally and immediately. This is the precondition for any meaningful dialogue between China and India," said Li, in a video issued by the Chinese Embassy about the border stand-off between the two sides.

"As to changing the status quo, since Doklam is part of Chinese territory, activities conducted by China in Doklam are within China's sovereignty," he added.

While India claims the Sikkim border, China is insisting that the area falls on its side as per the 1890 treaty signed between Britain and China.

As a consequence of this dispute, China has suspended the annual Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, a pilgrimage tour considered holy for Indians and Tibetans of the region.

Pilgrimage tours are organized regularly, especially from India. Pilgrims come to take ceremonial baths in the waters of the lake.

According to legend, Lake Manasarovara is the lake in which a great Tibetan monk saw the letters "Aha" "Kha", " Mha". These three initials helped the search team to locate the current the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet. The three initials stand for the province, the district, and the monastery in which the current Dalai Lama was born, i.e. Ahamdho, Khunbum, and Taktser respectively.