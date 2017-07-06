  1. Home
Taipei Zoo's giant panda Yuan Zai turns four

Yuan Zai is first Taiwan-born giant panda and the first offspring of Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan

By Maggie Huang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/06 15:47

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- Taipei Zoo organized a birthday party on Thursday for the giant panda Yuan Zai at the first floor of the Giant Panda House, celebrating the zoo’s superstar’s four-year-old birthday!

Yuan Zai was the first offspring of Tuan Tuan (團團) and Yuan Yuan (圓圓), two pandas who arrived from China in 2008. She was born at the zoo July 6, 2013, the first giant panda cub to be born in Taiwan. In 2014, Yuan Zai won a “world panda personality award” due to support from more than 200,000 online voters in Taiwan and abroad.

The public is invited to join the giant panda in celebrating her birthday by writing their good wishes and accompany the bear as she munches down her birthday cake. Participants will also have the chance to bring back the “Yuan Zai’s 4-year-old Birthday Bookplate” as a souvenir!

The birthday cake served at the party contains all of Yuan Zai's favorite fruits and vegetables, including ingredients such as carrots, grapes, bamboo leaves, apple, and pineapple.
