2017 Taiwan Higher Education Fairs wrap up in Myanmar

The 2017 Taiwan Higher Education Fairs wrapped up July 2 in Myanmar, highlighting the government’s interest in bolstering academic exchanges with the emerging Southeast Asian nation, according to the Ministry of Education.



A total of 1,600 participants attended the fairs in Mandalay and Yangon to exchange opinions on education and explore opportunities to collaborate and cultivate talents.



Led by MOE Deputy Minister Yao Leehter, Taiwan’s delegation to the fairs comprised 100 high-level officials and representatives from 38 universities, while officials from over 50 universities in Myanmar also took part.



Speaking at the opening ceremony in Mandalay, Yao said that Taiwan is committed to offering higher education and technical training to students from Myanmar, which is one of the 18 countries covered by the New Southbound Policy. He added that the Southeast Asian nation is in need of skilled talents to help develop its fast-growing economy.



According to Yao, the MOE has developed a number of scholarship programs to encourage students as well as teachers from Myanmar to pursue advanced education in Taiwan.



The ministry said in the upcoming academic year, more than 200 young men and women are expected to take part in seven training programs tailored toward students from Myanmar. The courses will cover a wide range of fields such as cosmetic sciences, information and communication technology as well as tourism.



Also July 2, the first Taiwan-Myanmar Higher Education Presidents Forum took place in Yangon. Jointly organized by the Institute of Engineering Education Taiwan and Myanmar Engineering Council, the forum focused on the accreditation and development of engineering talents as well as technical education in the two countries.



During the event, Yao said Taiwan will help Myanmar develop a more comprehensive system for accrediting education institutions. The MOE will also strive to conduct research and student exchange programs, he added.



Taiwan is becoming an increasingly popular destination for Southeast Asian tertiary students, with MOE statistics revealing that the number of students from ASEAN member states increased from 14,242 in 2010 to 26,756 in 2015.