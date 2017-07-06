BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|103
|100
|110—7
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|240
|000—6
|6
|1
Estrada, Loup (5), D.Barnes (7), Osuna (9) and Montero; Pineda, Green (6), Betances (8), Warren (8) and Au.Romine. W_D.Barnes 2-2. L_Betances 3-4. Sv_Osuna (21). HRs_Toronto, Martin, Smoak, Pillar, Morales. New York, Choi, Judge.
___
|Chicago
|000
|020
|002—4
|5
|0
|Oakland
|102
|300
|01x—7
|9
|0
Pelfrey, Infante (4), Minaya (6), Holmberg (7), Beck (8) and K.Smith; S.Gray, Hendriks (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Maxwell. W_S.Gray 4-4. L_Pelfrey 3-7. HRs_Chicago, Davidson, Frazier. Oakland, Brugman.
___
|Boston
|000
|002
|000—2
|3
|1
|Texas
|021
|320
|00x—8
|8
|1
Fister, Scott (4), Abad (6), Hembree (7), M.Barnes (8) and Vazquez; Cashner, Bush (8), Claudio (9) and Lucroy, Chirinos. W_Cashner 4-7. L_Fister 0-2. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts. Texas, Gomez, Odor.
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|000—2
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|0
Bridwell, D.Hernandez (7), Bedrosian (8), B.Norris (9) and Maldonado; E.Santana and J.Castro. W_Bridwell 3-1. L_E.Santana 10-6. Sv_B.Norris (12). HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun.
___
|Kansas City
|400
|020
|000
|3—9
|10
|0
|Seattle
|231
|000
|000
|0—6
|9
|2
Vargas, Alexander (6), Soria (8), Minor (9), K.Herrera (10) and S.Perez; Miranda, Zych (6), Rzepczynski (8), Diaz (8), Pazos (10), Vincent (10) and Zunino. W_Minor 5-1. L_Pazos 2-2. Sv_K.Herrera (19). HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas, Cain, Perez. Seattle, Cruz, Segura, Zunino.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|101
|001
|000—3
|8
|0
|Chicago
|000
|003
|22x—7
|10
|0
Snell, E.Ramirez (6), Kolarek (7), Whitley (8) and Sucre; Lackey, Strop (7), Edwards (8), Uehara (8), W.Davis (9) and Contreras. W_Strop 3-2. L_E.Ramirez 4-3. HRs_Chicago, Jay.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|2
|Milwaukee
|010
|300
|00x—4
|6
|0
Aquino, M.Castro (6), Britton (7), Brach (8) and Castillo; Garza, Drake (7), Hughes (7), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Garza 4-4. L_Aquino 1-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Broxton.
___
|San Francisco
|002
|300
|000—5
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|400—4
|9
|0
Blach, Kontos (7), Okert (7), Gearrin (7), Strickland (8), S.Dyson (9) and Hundley; D.Norris, Saupold (5), Rondon (8), Greene (9) and McCann, Avila. W_Blach 6-5. L_D.Norris 4-7. Sv_S.Dyson (3).
___
|San Diego
|000
|121
|200—6
|13
|1
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|000—2
|14
|1
Perdomo, Buchter (6), Maton (6), Hand (8), Stammen (9) and Torrens; Bauer, Goody (6), McAllister (7), Otero (8), Armstrong (9) and R.Perez, Gomes. W_Perdomo 4-4. L_Bauer 7-7. HRs_San Diego, Spangenberg.
___
|Houston
|100
|030
|330—10
|16
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|040
|000—
|4
|8
|0
Musgrove, Devenski (6), Harris (8), Sipp (9) and Gattis; J.Garcia, Motte (7), S.Freeman (7), Wisler (8) and Flowers. W_Devenski 6-3. L_J.Garcia 2-7. HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|401
|000—5
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|200
|000
|000—2
|10
|1
Cole, Hudson (7), Nicasio (8), Rivero (9) and Cervelli; Lively, Morgan (5), L.Garcia (8), Milner (9) and Knapp. W_Cole 7-7. L_Lively 1-4. Sv_Rivero (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Franco.
___
|Miami
|151
|100
|001—9
|13
|0
|St. Louis
|003
|102
|000—6
|9
|2
Volquez, McGowan (5), J.Garcia (6), Steckenrider (6), Phelps (7), Barraclough (8), Ramos (9) and Realmuto; Leake, Brebbia (4), Weaver (5), Bowman (7), Cecil (8), Oh (9) and Molina. W_McGowan 5-0. L_Leake 6-7. Sv_Ramos (15). HRs_Miami, Ozuna, Bour, Stanton 2.
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|102
|000—3
|11
|0
|Colorado
|020
|200
|01x—5
|6
|2
Feldman, A.Hernandez (6), Cingrani (7), Brice (8) and Barnhart; J.Gray, Oberg (6), Rusin (7), McGee (8), Holland (9) and Hanigan. W_J.Gray 2-0. L_Feldman 7-6. Sv_Holland (28). HRs_Colorado, Gray, Valaika.
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|00x—1
|4
|0
Godley, Chafin (6), De La Rosa (7), Bradley (8) and Mathis; Wood, P.Baez (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Wood 10-0. L_Godley 3-3. Sv_Jansen (20).