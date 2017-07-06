BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0724

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 103 100 110—7 11 0 New York 000 240 000—6 6 1

Estrada, Loup (5), D.Barnes (7), Osuna (9) and Montero; Pineda, Green (6), Betances (8), Warren (8) and Au.Romine. W_D.Barnes 2-2. L_Betances 3-4. Sv_Osuna (21). HRs_Toronto, Martin, Smoak, Pillar, Morales. New York, Choi, Judge.

___

Chicago 000 020 002—4 5 0 Oakland 102 300 01x—7 9 0

Pelfrey, Infante (4), Minaya (6), Holmberg (7), Beck (8) and K.Smith; S.Gray, Hendriks (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Maxwell. W_S.Gray 4-4. L_Pelfrey 3-7. HRs_Chicago, Davidson, Frazier. Oakland, Brugman.

___

Boston 000 002 000—2 3 1 Texas 021 320 00x—8 8 1

Fister, Scott (4), Abad (6), Hembree (7), M.Barnes (8) and Vazquez; Cashner, Bush (8), Claudio (9) and Lucroy, Chirinos. W_Cashner 4-7. L_Fister 0-2. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts. Texas, Gomez, Odor.

___

Los Angeles 100 001 000—2 7 0 Minnesota 000 000 100—1 7 0

Bridwell, D.Hernandez (7), Bedrosian (8), B.Norris (9) and Maldonado; E.Santana and J.Castro. W_Bridwell 3-1. L_E.Santana 10-6. Sv_B.Norris (12). HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun.

___

Kansas City 400 020 000 3—9 10 0 Seattle 231 000 000 0—6 9 2

(10 innings)

Vargas, Alexander (6), Soria (8), Minor (9), K.Herrera (10) and S.Perez; Miranda, Zych (6), Rzepczynski (8), Diaz (8), Pazos (10), Vincent (10) and Zunino. W_Minor 5-1. L_Pazos 2-2. Sv_K.Herrera (19). HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas, Cain, Perez. Seattle, Cruz, Segura, Zunino.

___

INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay 101 001 000—3 8 0 Chicago 000 003 22x—7 10 0

Snell, E.Ramirez (6), Kolarek (7), Whitley (8) and Sucre; Lackey, Strop (7), Edwards (8), Uehara (8), W.Davis (9) and Contreras. W_Strop 3-2. L_E.Ramirez 4-3. HRs_Chicago, Jay.

___

Baltimore 000 000 000—0 8 2 Milwaukee 010 300 00x—4 6 0

Aquino, M.Castro (6), Britton (7), Brach (8) and Castillo; Garza, Drake (7), Hughes (7), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Garza 4-4. L_Aquino 1-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Broxton.

___

San Francisco 002 300 000—5 9 0 Detroit 000 000 400—4 9 0

Blach, Kontos (7), Okert (7), Gearrin (7), Strickland (8), S.Dyson (9) and Hundley; D.Norris, Saupold (5), Rondon (8), Greene (9) and McCann, Avila. W_Blach 6-5. L_D.Norris 4-7. Sv_S.Dyson (3).

___

San Diego 000 121 200—6 13 1 Cleveland 001 010 000—2 14 1

Perdomo, Buchter (6), Maton (6), Hand (8), Stammen (9) and Torrens; Bauer, Goody (6), McAllister (7), Otero (8), Armstrong (9) and R.Perez, Gomes. W_Perdomo 4-4. L_Bauer 7-7. HRs_San Diego, Spangenberg.

___

Houston 100 030 330—10 16 1 Atlanta 000 040 000— 4 8 0

Musgrove, Devenski (6), Harris (8), Sipp (9) and Gattis; J.Garcia, Motte (7), S.Freeman (7), Wisler (8) and Flowers. W_Devenski 6-3. L_J.Garcia 2-7. HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 000 401 000—5 8 1 Philadelphia 200 000 000—2 10 1

Cole, Hudson (7), Nicasio (8), Rivero (9) and Cervelli; Lively, Morgan (5), L.Garcia (8), Milner (9) and Knapp. W_Cole 7-7. L_Lively 1-4. Sv_Rivero (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Franco.

___

Miami 151 100 001—9 13 0 St. Louis 003 102 000—6 9 2

Volquez, McGowan (5), J.Garcia (6), Steckenrider (6), Phelps (7), Barraclough (8), Ramos (9) and Realmuto; Leake, Brebbia (4), Weaver (5), Bowman (7), Cecil (8), Oh (9) and Molina. W_McGowan 5-0. L_Leake 6-7. Sv_Ramos (15). HRs_Miami, Ozuna, Bour, Stanton 2.

___

Cincinnati 000 102 000—3 11 0 Colorado 020 200 01x—5 6 2

Feldman, A.Hernandez (6), Cingrani (7), Brice (8) and Barnhart; J.Gray, Oberg (6), Rusin (7), McGee (8), Holland (9) and Hanigan. W_J.Gray 2-0. L_Feldman 7-6. Sv_Holland (28). HRs_Colorado, Gray, Valaika.

___

Arizona 000 000 000—0 4 0 Los Angeles 010 000 00x—1 4 0

Godley, Chafin (6), De La Rosa (7), Bradley (8) and Mathis; Wood, P.Baez (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Wood 10-0. L_Godley 3-3. Sv_Jansen (20).