BC-BBA--AL Top Ten

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|83
|320
|57
|107
|.334
|Judge NYY
|81
|290
|74
|96
|.331
|JoRamirez Cle
|82
|313
|59
|102
|.326
|Correa Hou
|77
|300
|57
|96
|.320
|Dickerson TB
|81
|330
|60
|105
|.318
|Reddick Hou
|72
|254
|54
|80
|.315
|AGarcia ChW
|77
|297
|40
|93
|.313
|SCastro NYY
|73
|294
|52
|92
|.313
|Hosmer KC
|84
|320
|48
|100
|.312
|Mancini Bal
|70
|243
|28
|75
|.309
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 29; Springer, Houston, 25; Moustakas, Kansas City, 25; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Smoak, Toronto, 23; Gallo, Texas, 21; Sano, Minnesota, 20; Alonso, Oakland, 19; Healy, Oakland, 19.
|Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 65; Cruz, Seattle, 63; Cano, Seattle, 60; Sano, Minnesota, 60; Correa, Houston, 58; Abreu, Chicago, 58; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 57; 4 tied at 55.
|Pitching
JVargas, Kansas City, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 11-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-6; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 9-3; Pomeranz, Boston, 8-4; Pineda, New York, 8-4; Stroman, Toronto, 8-5; Fulmer, Detroit, 8-6; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-7.