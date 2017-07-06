BC-BBA--AL Top Ten

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/07/06 14:11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 83 320 57 107 .334
Judge NYY 81 290 74 96 .331
JoRamirez Cle 82 313 59 102 .326
Correa Hou 77 300 57 96 .320
Dickerson TB 81 330 60 105 .318
Reddick Hou 72 254 54 80 .315
AGarcia ChW 77 297 40 93 .313
SCastro NYY 73 294 52 92 .313
Hosmer KC 84 320 48 100 .312
Mancini Bal 70 243 28 75 .309
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 29; Springer, Houston, 25; Moustakas, Kansas City, 25; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Smoak, Toronto, 23; Gallo, Texas, 21; Sano, Minnesota, 20; Alonso, Oakland, 19; Healy, Oakland, 19.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 65; Cruz, Seattle, 63; Cano, Seattle, 60; Sano, Minnesota, 60; Correa, Houston, 58; Abreu, Chicago, 58; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 57; 4 tied at 55.

Pitching

JVargas, Kansas City, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 11-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-6; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 9-3; Pomeranz, Boston, 8-4; Pineda, New York, 8-4; Stroman, Toronto, 8-5; Fulmer, Detroit, 8-6; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-7.