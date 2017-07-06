BC-BBA--AL Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/07/06 14:05
By The Associated Press
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 49 36 .576
New York 44 39 .530 4
Tampa Bay 44 42 .512
Baltimore 40 44 .476
Toronto 39 45 .464
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 44 39 .530
Kansas City 44 40 .524 ½
Minnesota 43 41 .512
Detroit 37 46 .446 7
Chicago 37 47 .440
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 58 27 .682
Los Angeles 44 45 .494 16
Texas 41 44 .482 17
Seattle 41 45 .477 17½
Oakland 37 48 .435 21

___

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 0

San Diego 6, Cleveland 2

San Francisco 5, Detroit 4

Houston 10, Atlanta 4

Texas 8, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 9, Seattle 6, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

San Francisco (Cueto 6-7) at Detroit (Sanchez 0-0)

Houston (McCullers 7-1) at Toronto (Liriano 4-4)

Boston (Sale 11-3) at Tampa Bay (Faria 3-0)

San Diego (Lamet 3-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 4-9)

Baltimore (Bundy 8-7) at Minnesota (Berrios 7-2)

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Seattle (Gaviglio 3-3)