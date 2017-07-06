BC-BBA--AL Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|By The Associated Press
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|49
|36
|.576
|—
|New York
|44
|39
|.530
|4
|Tampa Bay
|44
|42
|.512
|5½
|Baltimore
|40
|44
|.476
|8½
|Toronto
|39
|45
|.464
|9½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|39
|.530
|—
|Kansas City
|44
|40
|.524
|½
|Minnesota
|43
|41
|.512
|1½
|Detroit
|37
|46
|.446
|7
|Chicago
|37
|47
|.440
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|58
|27
|.682
|—
|Los Angeles
|44
|45
|.494
|16
|Texas
|41
|44
|.482
|17
|Seattle
|41
|45
|.477
|17½
|Oakland
|37
|48
|.435
|21
___
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Chicago Cubs 7, Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 0
San Diego 6, Cleveland 2
San Francisco 5, Detroit 4
Houston 10, Atlanta 4
Texas 8, Boston 2
L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 9, Seattle 6, 10 innings
|Thursday's Games
San Francisco (Cueto 6-7) at Detroit (Sanchez 0-0)
Houston (McCullers 7-1) at Toronto (Liriano 4-4)
Boston (Sale 11-3) at Tampa Bay (Faria 3-0)
San Diego (Lamet 3-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 4-9)
Baltimore (Bundy 8-7) at Minnesota (Berrios 7-2)
Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Seattle (Gaviglio 3-3)