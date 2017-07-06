BC-BBA--AL Leaders,0415

WEDNESDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Altuve, Houston, .334; Judge, New York, .331; Ramirez, Cleveland, .326; Correa, Houston, .320; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .318; Reddick, Houston, .315; Hosmer, Kansas City, .313; Garcia, Chicago, .313; Castro, New York, .313; Mancini, Baltimore, .309; 1 tied at .308.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 74; Springer, Houston, 70; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 60; Ramirez, Cleveland, 59; Betts, Boston, 58; Gardner, New York, 58; Altuve, Houston, 57; Correa, Houston, 57; Reddick, Houston, 54; 4 tied at 52.

RBI_Judge, New York, 65; Cruz, Seattle, 61; Cano, Seattle, 60; Sano, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 58; Correa, Houston, 58; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 57; 3 tied at 55.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 107; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 105; Ramirez, Cleveland, 102; Andrus, Texas, 100; Hosmer, Kansas City, 99; Abreu, Chicago, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Correa, Houston, 96; Judge, New York, 96; Springer, Houston, 96; 1 tied at 95.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Lowrie, Oakland, 26; Altuve, Houston, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Gurriel, Houston, 23; Schoop, Baltimore, 23; Abreu, Chicago, 22; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 22; 2 tied at 21.

TRIPLES_Castellanos, Detroit, 5; Ramirez, Cleveland, 5; Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 4; Sanchez, Chicago, 4; 6 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 29; Springer, Houston, 25; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 24; Moustakas, Kansas City, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Smoak, Toronto, 23; Gallo, Texas, 21; Sano, Minnesota, 20; Alonso, Oakland, 19; Healy, Oakland, 19; 2 tied at 18.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 25; Andrus, Texas, 20; Dyson, Seattle, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18; Altuve, Houston, 17; Buxton, Minnesota, 16; Betts, Boston, 15; Cain, Kansas City, 15; RDavis, Oakland, 14; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; 2 tied at 12.

PITCHING_Vargas, Kansas City, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 11-3; Santana, Minnesota, 10-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 9-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-7; Fulmer, Detroit, 8-6; Pineda, New York, 8-4; Pomeranz, Boston, 8-4; Stroman, Toronto, 8-5; 10 tied at 7.

ERA_Vargas, Kansas City, 2.22; Sale, Boston, 2.61; McCullers, Houston, 2.69; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.85; Santana, Minnesota, 2.99; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.20; Stroman, Toronto, 3.42; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.50; Severino, New York, 3.52; Darvish, Texas, 3.56; 1 tied at 3.62.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 166; Archer, Tampa Bay, 139; Darvish, Texas, 119; Kluber, Cleveland, 115; Severino, New York, 114; Estrada, Toronto, 110; Bauer, Cleveland, 103; Carrasco, Cleveland, 103; McCullers, Houston, 103; Porcello, Boston, 102; 1 tied at 99.