  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--MLS Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/07/06 13:24
BC-SOC--MLS Standings,0219 Major League Soccer

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L D Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 11 3 5 38 34 19
Chicago 11 3 4 37 35 17
New York City FC 10 6 3 33 36 24
Atlanta United FC 9 7 3 30 39 27
Orlando City 8 7 5 29 22 29
Columbus 9 10 1 28 30 32
New York 8 8 2 26 20 25
Philadelphia 6 7 4 22 24 20
Montreal 5 6 6 21 27 29
New England 5 9 5 20 29 31
D.C. United 5 11 3 18 14 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L D Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 8 3 7 31 30 18
Sporting Kansas City 8 4 7 31 23 13
Houston 8 7 4 28 34 29
Portland 7 7 5 26 32 29
San Jose 7 7 5 26 22 26
Seattle 6 7 6 24 25 28
Vancouver 7 7 3 24 24 27
Los Angeles 6 8 4 22 28 32
Real Salt Lake 6 12 2 20 23 40
Colorado 6 11 1 19 19 27
Minnesota United 5 11 3 18 25 42

___

Wednesday's Games

New York 3, New England 2

Toronto FC 3, Orlando City 1

Houston 3, Montreal 1

Vancouver 3, New York City FC 2

Chicago 2, Portland 2