  1. Home
  2. Society

Airport MRT suspended after truck hits rail deck

Metro line between Taipei and the airport was suspended for an hour

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/06 13:21

An crane truck hit the underside of the Airport MRT's rail deck, causing a suspension of the MRT service(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An oversized truck hit the underside of the Airport MRT's rail deck early this morning, causing a suspension of the MRT service between Taipei and the Taoyuan International Airport.

According to Taoyuan City Major Cheng Wen-Tsan (鄭文燦), the electric power was tripped off and the system was halted at 6:38 a.m. after a crane truck damaged wiring under the bridge of the A8 (Chang Gung Hospital) MRT station.

The MRT system resumed normal operations at 7:20 a.m. after emergency repair personnel repaired and inspected the cable system.

The Taoyuan Airport company said there were no reports of air passengers' trips being delayed.

Police authorities found the truck driver who caused the accident at noon. The driver said he did not know he had hit the deck when driving under the bridge. Police officers brought him in for questioning to figure out the details of the accident.
airport MRT
airport MRT line
Taoyuan Airport MRT
Taoyuan International Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan writer posts pictures of empty Airport MRT
2017/07/05 16:58
Torrential rain damages runway at Taiwan's main airport
2017/06/17 20:33
Editorial: Time to decide the fate of Taipei Songshan Airport
2017/06/08 19:43
Torrential rain closes down Taipei Songshan Airport for 2 hours
2017/06/02 13:51
Construction of Taoyuan Airport Terminal 3 begins on Friday, project slated to complete by 2020
2017/05/25 15:33