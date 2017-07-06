Airport MRT suspended after truck hits rail deck

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An oversized truck hit the underside of the Airport MRT's rail deck early this morning, causing a suspension of the MRT service between Taipei and the Taoyuan International Airport.

According to Taoyuan City Major Cheng Wen-Tsan (鄭文燦), the electric power was tripped off and the system was halted at 6:38 a.m. after a crane truck damaged wiring under the bridge of the A8 (Chang Gung Hospital) MRT station.

The MRT system resumed normal operations at 7:20 a.m. after emergency repair personnel repaired and inspected the cable system.

The Taoyuan Airport company said there were no reports of air passengers' trips being delayed.

Police authorities found the truck driver who caused the accident at noon. The driver said he did not know he had hit the deck when driving under the bridge. Police officers brought him in for questioning to figure out the details of the accident.