Massive fire in Pingtung burns for 30 hours and counting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A massive fire at a plastics factory in Wandan Township Pingtung Country, which started on Wednesday, has burned for over 30 hours due to the vast amount of flammable parts and products, but the fire department expects the blaze to finally be under control by noon.

Yesterday morning at 7 a.m., a fire broke out at a plastic pallets factory run by Fenq-Ronq Enterprise Co. (鳳榮塑膠棧板製造廠) in Wandan Township. Though the blaze was to believed to have been brought under control at 8 a.m. yesterday, due to the fact that the fire in the plant had spread to the 1,500 metric tons of plastic parts and 100,000 finished products, a residual fire continued to burn well into the next day.



(CNA image)

Though during the day it was thought the fire could be brought under control my midnight, by 2 a.m., the number of backhoes used to remove the combustible plastic pallets was doubled to four. As the fire continued to roll through the factory, the number of fire trucks was increased from 13 to 33 and the number of firefighters was more than doubled from 34 to 76.



(CNA image)

Fire department chief Hsu Mei-hsueh (許美雪) said the fire should be fully extinguished by noon today.



(CNA image)

The fire created an enormous black smoke plume which was not only visible from Tainan and Kaohsiung, but was even visible from satellites in space.



(CNA image)



(CNA image)



(CNA image)



Remnants of the fire today. (CNA image)