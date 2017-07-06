BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/07/06 12:33
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 7 .588
Connecticut 9 7 .563 ½
New York 7 7 .500
Indiana 7 8 .467 2
Atlanta 6 8 .429
Chicago 3 12 .200 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 1 .923
Los Angeles 12 3 .800 1
Phoenix 8 6 .571
Dallas 9 9 .500
Seattle 7 8 .467 6
San Antonio 1 15 .063 12½

___

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 89, San Antonio 56

Dallas 94, Atlanta 84

Phoenix 88, Washington 80