BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Connecticut
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|New York
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Atlanta
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Chicago
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|3
|.800
|1
|Phoenix
|8
|6
|.571
|4½
|Dallas
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|Seattle
|7
|8
|.467
|6
|San Antonio
|1
|15
|.063
|12½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Connecticut 89, San Antonio 56
Dallas 94, Atlanta 84
Phoenix 88, Washington 80