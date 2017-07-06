Plea hearing set for Ohio man accused of Islamic State links

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is expected to plead guilty to a charge accusing him of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group.

Documents filed in federal court last month say Aaron Daniels, of Columbus, will plead guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in federal court in Columbus.

Authorities allege Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.

Daniels was taken into custody last year at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after a monthslong investigation.

Daniel faces 20 years in prison. His attorney has declined to comment.