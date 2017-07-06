  1. Home
Italian priest to receive Taiwan citizenship

The 81-year-old priest has spent 53 years in Taiwan

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/06 11:58

Italian priest Gian Carlo Michelini(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Italian Catholic missionary Gian Carlo Michelini is receiving Taiwanese citizenship and a Taiwanese ID card, becoming the first foreign national to be naturalized due to his contributions in the field of art and culture.

Gian Carlo, who is known as Mi Ke-ling (秘克琳) in Mandarin, is the founder of the renowned the Lan Yang Dancers, the Taiwanese children's folk dance troupe in the northeastern county of Yilan. 

Michelini moved from Italy to Taiwan at the age of 29 in 1964. In 1974, at a time when Taiwan was diplomatically isolated, he organized a tour of Italy for the Lan Yang Dancers troupe, where they performed in front of Pope Paul VI at the Vatican.

The troupe has toured numerous countries and gained worldwide praise for its folk dance performances.

In 1996, he helped transform the annual Yilan Children's Folklore and Folkgame Festival (宜蘭童玩節) into an international festival by bringing many international troupes on the stage.

The Yilan County Government has scheduled to present the Taiwan citizenship card and household registry to the priest today. Michelini's household will be registered in Yilan, where he is based.
