China halves students allotted for Taiwan, tries to lure Taiwanese

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Chinese authorities have cut the number of Chinese students allowed to study at Taiwan universities this year, announced the joint committee of Taiwan universities for recruiting Chinese students yesterday.

For the coming academic year, the Chinese government has only allowed 1,000 Chinese students to apply for programs at Taiwanese colleges, a drop from 2,136 last year, said Chang Hung-te (張鴻德) executive secretary of the joint committee of Taiwan universities for recruiting Chinese students.

Chang pointed out that this year's acceptance rate was higher at 94 percent, compared with 79.26 percent last year, with 944 students accepted out of 1,000 applicants from China. The top five schools with the most admittances of Chinese students were Ming Chuan University, Tamkang University, Chinese Culture University, Feng Chia University, and Fu Jen Catholic University.

The most popular majors with Chinese students have remained the same this year, but with the order changed slightly, with electrical engineering first, followed by business, finance, foreign languages, visual communication design (graphic design), product design, computer science, mass communications, accounting, and economics, according to the committee.

While China has cut its quota for Chinese students allowed to enter Taiwan, Beijing has eased regulations on the recruitment of Taiwanese students to its own universities.

On Tuesday, the day after Taiwanese high school students completed their college entrance exam, the Advanced Subjects Test (大學入學指定科目考試), China's Ministry of Education announced that any Taiwanese high school graduate with a passing grade can now officially apply for Chinese universities.

In response, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) urged the Chinese government not to limit the number of Chinese students allowed to study in Taiwan.



"The two sides of the strait should cherish and maintain the results of the many years of orderly exchanges, and youth and student exchanges across the Taiwan Strait should not be subject to any improper interference or restrictions," said the MAC.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office and refused to heed China's calls to recognize the "1992 consensus," China has sought to punish Taiwan by reducing the number of Chinese tourists allowed to travel to Taiwan, arresting Taiwanese nationals overseas suspected of telecom fraud, blocking its attendance of international organizations, and luring away its remaining diplomatic allies.



The "1992 consensus" refers to a tacit understanding reached in 1992 between China and Taiwan, which was then under a Kuomintang government, that there is only one China, with both sides free to interpret what that means.