Photo of the Day: Double rainbow in southern Taiwan

A fascinating weather phenomena appears in Pingtung

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/06 11:18

A double rainbow in Pingtung County.(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A double rainbow is pictured in the southernmost county of Pingtung in Taiwan on June 5. 

According to Shu Shi-zhi (施世治), the principal of Pingtung's Tang Lung Elementary School, the special phenomena occurred due to the strong glowing sunset and the rain, which caused the neon affect and rainbow colors in the sky.

Shu has recently posted images and explanation of weather phenomena and air pollution on his Facebook page, such as the double rainbow and the huge fire at a plastic factory which broke out in Pingtung on Wednesday.
