BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance

|Super Rugby
|Australia Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-ACT
|13 6
|0
|7 290 235
|33
|New South Wales
|13 4
|0
|9 358 442
|19
|Western Force
|13 4
|0
|9 242 371
|17
|Queensland
|13 3
|0 10 288 424
|17
|Melbourne
|13 1
|1 11 185 506
|8
|New Zealand Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-Crusaders
|14 14 0
|0 522 272
|63
|y-Hurricanes
|14 11 0
|3 565 250
|54
|y-Chiefs
|14 11 1
|2 405 282
|53
|y-Highlanders
|14 10 0
|4 448 291
|46
|Blues
|14 7
|1
|6 404 343
|37
|South Africa 1 Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-Stormers
|13 8
|0
|5 397 388
|34
|Bulls
|13 4
|0
|9 276 387
|19
|Cheetahs
|14 3
|0 11 374 531
|17
|Sunwolves (Japan)
|13 1
|0 12 252 598
|7
|South Africa 2 Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-Lions
|14 13 0
|1 563 258
|61
|y-Sharks
|14 9
|1
|4 382 296
|42
|Jaguares (Argentina)
|13 5
|0
|8 332 330
|25
|Southern Kings
|13 5
|0
|8 340 419
|23
x-clinched first place and playoff spot
y-clinched playoff spot (among teams 5th to 8th)
___
|Round 16
|All Times GMT
|Friday, July 7
|Brisbane, Australia
Queensland vs. ACT, 0945
|Perth, Australia
Western Force vs. Melbourne, 1155
|Sydney
New South Wales vs. Jaguares, 0945
|Pretoria, South Africa
Bulls vs. Southern Kings, 1515
|Cape Town, South Africa
Stormers vs. Sunwolves, 1730
___
|Round 17
|Friday, July 14
|Dunedin, New Zealand
Highlanders vs. Queensland, 0735
|Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne vs. Jaguares, 0945
|Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Southern Kings vs. Cheetahs, 1700
|Saturday, July 15
|Tokyo
Sunwolves vs. Blues, 0305
|Hamilton, New Zealand
Chiefs vs. ACT, 0515
|Wellington, New Zealand
Hurricanes vs. Crusaders, 0735
|Perth, Australia
Western Force vs. New South Wales, 1155
|Durban, South Africa
Sharks vs. Lions, 1515
|Pretoria, South Africa
Bulls vs. Stormers, 1730
___
|PLAYOFFS
|Teams, venues, times to be confirmed
|Week 1
|Quarterfinals
Friday, July 21 or Saturday, July 22
__
|Friday, July 28 or Saturday, July 29
|Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners
__
|Saturday, Aug 5
|Final
Semifinal winners, venue TBD