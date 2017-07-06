Thimphu to host Mountain Echoes Literary festival

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- The happiest country in the world, the mountainous Bhutan, will host the eighth edition of a global literary festival in its capital Thimphu, from August 25 to 27.

Eminent personalities from across the world will converge for the Mountain Echoes Literary festival and discuss a range of topics including Art and Culture, Natural History and Environment, Spirituality and Buddhism, Business and Leadership, Poetry, Fashion and Food.

Some of the big names who have confirmed participation are Markus Zusak, an Australian author known for his international best-seller, "The Book Thief," Francesca Beard, a London-based writer and performance poet, who is appreciated around the world, American television host and author Padma Lakshmi, authors Ashwin Sanghi and Prayaag Akbar of the bestselling book Leila, leading mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, and Sharanya Manivannan, author of the critically acclaimed "The High Priestess Never Marries: Stories of Love and Consequence."

Festival co-director and author Namita Gokhale said, "Over the last eight years, Mountain Echoes has established itself as one of the most thoughtful, moving and evocative celebrations of literature anywhere on our planet. The shared narratives of Bhutan and India, and of mountain regions everywhere, expand the space for insights across cultures and geographies."

"Over the past seven years, Mountain Echoes has achieved tremendous positive feedback in Bhutan and encouraged participation from people across the country. The vision of the festival is to present a confluence of literature, art and music from both India and Bhutan. This year's specially-designed program will enable audiences to engage in whatever form of storytelling inspires them. Masterpieces on canvas, through music and performances, or literature, there's something for everyone. The festival, as always, is free for everyone to attend," said Sian Dorji , founder of the Bhutan Centre for Media and Democracy.