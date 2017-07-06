Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Forward-looking bill clears Legislature with NT$420 billion over four years in planned spending.

@China Times: Tzu-wei Lin has 2 hits off Yu Darvish.

@Liberty Times: MOE responds to China's efforts to lure college students from Taiwan.

@Apple Daily: Rookie Tzu-wei Lin beats Yu Darvish, helps Red Sox score sixth consecutive win.

@Economic Daily News: Largan sales boom expected to continue into July after growing for fourth consecutive month.

@Commercial Times: Largan sales soar in high season for Apple-concept stocks.