Kobach complains about reports on voting commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vice chair of President Donald Trump's election fraud commission is taking issue with reports that a majority of states are refusing to comply with a request for voter information.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says that news stories stating that 44 states have "refused" to provide voter information to the commission are "patently false."

The commission had requested that states provide it with publicly available voter data as permitted under state laws.

Kobach says 20 states have agreed to comply with the request, while 16 are reviewing what information they can release.

He says only 14 states and the District of Columbia have refused the request outright and the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity will use public records requests to obtain data states won't provide.