Bulls sign No. 7 pick Lauri Markkanen

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have signed No. 7 overall draft pick Lauri Markkanen.

The team did not disclose the terms of the deal Wednesday.

The Bulls acquired the rights to the 7-foot Finn from Minnesota along with Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn for All-Star Jimmy Butler and No. 16 pick Justin Patton on draft night.

Markkanen averaged 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds and shot 49.2 percent from the field and 42.3 from 3-point range in his lone season at Arizona.

