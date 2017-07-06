Islanders sign fifth-round draft pick Sebastian Aho

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed Swedish defenseman Sebastian Aho to a three-year entry level contract.

The team announced the signing of the recent fifth-round draft pick Wednesday.

Aho had career highs in goals (10), assists (20), points (30) and games played (50) with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League last season. He added two assists in seven playoff games, helping Skelleftea win SHL silver medal honors.

Aho had 15 goals and 45 assists in 152 career SHL games. He also played 49 career playoff games and helped Skelleftea win the SHL championship in 2013-14.

The Islanders drafted him with the 139th pick overall in last month's draft.