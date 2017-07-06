How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday

U.S. stock indexes were mixed Wednesday as energy companies skidded along with oil prices, but technology stocks rose and reversed a portion of their recent losses.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 3.53 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,432.54.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.10 points to 21,478.17.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 40.80 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,150.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 6.54 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,420.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 9.13 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is up 128.54 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 10.43 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.79 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 193.71 points, or 8.7 percent.

The Dow is up 1,715.57 points, or 8.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 767.74 points, or 14.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 63.02 points, or 4.6 percent.