BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/07/06 03:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 126.25 128.65 126.25 127.65 Up 1.80
Sep 128.25 131.20 127.90 130.00 Up 2.30
Dec 131.80 134.55 131.35 133.40 Up 2.30
Mar 135.10 137.90 134.80 136.80 Up 2.20
May 137.40 140.10 137.10 139.10 Up 2.20
Jul 139.70 142.25 139.30 141.30 Up 2.25
Sep 141.75 144.30 141.65 143.35 Up 2.25
Dec 145.05 147.10 144.50 146.15 Up 2.15
Mar 148.35 149.75 148.20 148.85 Up 2.15
May 149.85 151.25 149.85 150.45 Up 2.15
Jul 151.25 152.55 151.25 151.80 Up 2.05
Sep 152.45 153.75 152.45 153.05 Up 2.05
Dec 153.95 155.20 153.95 154.55 Up 2.00
Mar 156.10 Up 2.05
May 157.05 Up 2.05