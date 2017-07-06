New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|126.25
|128.65
|126.25
|127.65
|Up
|1.80
|Sep
|128.25
|131.20
|127.90
|130.00
|Up
|2.30
|Dec
|131.80
|134.55
|131.35
|133.40
|Up
|2.30
|Mar
|135.10
|137.90
|134.80
|136.80
|Up
|2.20
|May
|137.40
|140.10
|137.10
|139.10
|Up
|2.20
|Jul
|139.70
|142.25
|139.30
|141.30
|Up
|2.25
|Sep
|141.75
|144.30
|141.65
|143.35
|Up
|2.25
|Dec
|145.05
|147.10
|144.50
|146.15
|Up
|2.15
|Mar
|148.35
|149.75
|148.20
|148.85
|Up
|2.15
|May
|149.85
|151.25
|149.85
|150.45
|Up
|2.15
|Jul
|151.25
|152.55
|151.25
|151.80
|Up
|2.05
|Sep
|152.45
|153.75
|152.45
|153.05
|Up
|2.05
|Dec
|153.95
|155.20
|153.95
|154.55
|Up
|2.00
|Mar
|156.10
|Up
|2.05
|May
|157.05
|Up
|2.05