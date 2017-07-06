Congressman criticized for concentration camp video

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The director of a global Holocaust research center says a Louisiana congressman probably didn't have bad intentions when he shot a video inside a gas chamber at a former concentration camp in Poland. But he says it was wrong to do so.

In the five-minute video recorded at Auschwitz and posted Saturday, Republican Rep. Clay Higgins describes the horrors that took place there and says the U.S. military "must be invincible."

Efraim Zuroff heads the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Israel. He said Wednesday that it was inappropriate of Higgins to record a political message inside the gas chamber.

Higgins' spokesman declined comment.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum criticized the video Tuesday, saying the building where genocide was committed against thousands of Jews should not be used as a stage.