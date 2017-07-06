The Latest: Idaho area reopened after black bear attack

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — The Latest on Idaho bear attack (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Officials late Wednesday morning reopened a popular hiking area in northern Idaho where a black bear with a cub attacked a 60-year-old woman and her two dogs.

U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Shoshana Cooper says experts determined the Tuesday morning attack to be defensive and not predatory.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Phil Cooper says the woman was visiting the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and was hiking a trail near a visitors' center when the large bear charged, biting her head, side and abdomen.

She was able to call relatives for help and they were forced to yell to scare off the animal.

She was flown to a hospital in Spokane, Washington, with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials intended to kill the bear but called off the search because it crossed a river and they could not be sure they would find the same animal in the area packed with bears.

__

7:25 a.m.

Authorities in northern Idaho are hunting a black bear near Priest Lake that attacked and injured a 60-year-old woman and her two dogs.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Phil Cooper says the attack occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on a trail near the Priest Lake Visitors Center on the southwest corner of the lake.

Cooper says the woman reported walking on a trail when a large black bear charged, biting her on her head, side and abdomen.

Cooper says the woman called relatives and they arrived 30 minutes later and had to yell to make the bear leave the area.

The woman was taken to a Spokane, Washington, hospital with injuries authorities say aren't life-threatening.

Cooper says a local veterinarian treated the dogs and they'll recover.