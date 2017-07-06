  1. Home
All Blacks give Jordie Barrett, Laumape their 1st starts

By  Associated Press
2017/07/06 01:38

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks selectors have taken a massive gamble by naming fullback Jordie Barrett and center Ngani Laumape to make their first test starts in Saturday's decider against the British and Irish Lions.

While New Zealand's forward pack is unchanged from last weekend's second test, won 24-21 by the Lions to level the three-test series, the backline is reshaped by three personnel and one positional change.

Barrett, brother of flyhalf Beauden and lock Scott who are also in the match 23, has been handed a debut in one of the toughest tests the All Blacks have faced in recent years. He starts at fullback, while Israel Dagg moves from that position to the right wing, Julian Savea returns on the left wing and Laumape starts a test for the first time at inside center.

The Lions will name their team later Thursday.