BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

POLAND-TRUMP — U.S. President Donald Trump visits Warsaw and delivers a major speech to the Polish nation. His visit will highlight the U.S. relationship with Central and Eastern Europe, and includes a conference devoted to the Three Seas Initiative, an effort to connect the economies and infrastructure of a swath of Europe running from the Baltic Sea down to the Adriatic and Black seas. UPCOMING: Developing from events beginning at 0730 GMT, speech at 1110 GMT; photos and video.

With: POLAND MELANIA TRUMP — First Lady Melania Trump visits Warsaw's Science Museum with the wife of the Polish president. UPCOMING: Developing, photos.

GERMANY-G20 — President Donald Trump arrives in Germany ahead of the Group of 20 summit, which opens Friday. A protest is expected against the gathering. UPCOMING: Developing from arrival and protest, around 1400 GMT, photos.

RUSSIA-TRUMP MOMENT — For Vladimir Putin, a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-20 summit offers a long-sought opportunity to negotiate a rapprochement with Washington, but a swirling controversy over Trump campaign's ties with Russia will loom over the talks, making any agreements unlikely. UPCOMING: 900 words by 1100 GMT, photos.

With: RUSSIA-US-GLANCE — A look at the ebb and flow of U.S.-Russian ties under Putin's watch.

EUROPE-MIGRANTS — Italy's foreign minister leads a one-day conference aimed at reinforcing attention and efforts involving African countries on migrant traffickers' routes toward Libya. The EU's foreign policy chief and UN migrant and refugee officials participate, along with EU countries affected by migrant crisis. Meanwhile, EU interior ministers meet in Estonia. UPCOMING: Developing from 1030 GMT closing statement, photos.

EUROPE-JAPAN — The European Union and Japan are expected to endorse a free trade deal that will affect an overwhelming majority of commerce between the two economic giants. This will come during a meeting between EU Council President Donald Tusk and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

FRANCE-MONEY LAUNDERING — A French court rules in the case of a French financier and a Latvian bank accused in a vast scheme allowing French taxpayers to launder hundreds of millions of euros. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1300 GMT.

INTERNATIONAL COURT-SOUTH AFRICA — International Criminal Court judges issue a ruling on whether to report South Africa to the United Nations Security Council or the court's governing body for failing to arrest Sudanese President Omar al Bashir when he visited the country in 2015. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1400 GMT.

FRANCE-MEXICO — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto visits France. UPCOMIONG: Developing, photos.

SPAIN-RUNNING OF THE BULLS — Thousands of people party in the street to celebrate the start of Pamplona's famed San Fermin festival. Festivities begin with traditional midday fireworks a day ahead of the first of eight bull runs. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1100 GMT, updates on merits; photos.