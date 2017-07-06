Arsenal signs France striker Lacazette from Lyon

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal signaled its intention to make an immediate return to the Premier League's elite by signing Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, one of Europe's most prolific players in recent years.

Arsenal said on its website Wednesday that the 26-year-old Lacazette "has agreed to join us on a long-term contract, for an undisclosed fee."

Before the announcement, British media had reported that the France international would join for an estimated club record fee of 60 million euros ($68 million).