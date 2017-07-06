UNESCO wants Poland to stop logging in part of pristine wood

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Participants in a UNESCO World Heritage Committee's session have called on Poland to immediately stop logging in the oldest part of Europe's last pristine forest and threatened to put the site on a list of endangered heritage.

Poland's Environment Ministry is under strong criticism from ecology groups and from the European Union for having increased logging in the Bialowieza Forest, parts of which are Europe's last unspoiled woodland. The EU threatens sanctions for what it says is a threat to the forest.

Environment Minister Jan Szyszko claims trees are cut only in parts of the wood to control a bark beetle infestation.

But on Wednesday the U.N. body, debating in Krakow, in southern Poland, said it "strongly urges" an immediate stop to logging in the forest's oldest part.