Canada's Trudeau meets Queen Elizabeth II on Scotland visit

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Queen Elizabeth at Holyrood Palace, her official residence in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesd
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Queen Elizabeth at Holyrood Palace, her official residence in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesd
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bows as he is introduced to Queen Elizabeth at Holyrood Palace, her official residence in Edinbu
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Queen Elizabeth at Holyrood Palace, her official residence, in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday, Ju
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Queen Elizabeth at Holyrood Palace, her official residence, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednes
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in E
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is bestowed with an honorary degree from Vice-Chancellor Timothy O'Shea during a convocation ceremony at
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to graduates during the convocation ceremony where he received an honorary degree at the Universit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives a honorary degree from from Vice-Chancellor Timothy O'Shea during the convocation ceremony at th
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the convocation ceremony where he received a honorary degree at the University of Edinburgh
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire and son Hadrian arrive Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in Edinburgh. Trudeau travel
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire and son Hadrian arrive Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Edinburgh. Trudeau trave
LONDON (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has collected an honorary doctorate and met Queen Elizabeth II during a trip to Scotland.
Trudeau visited the queen Wednesday at her Edinburgh residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Trudeau's office said the meeting was intended to "honor her importance to Canada's history and to thank her for her continued dedication to Canada."
The 91-year-old queen is Canada's head of state.
Trudeau also received an honorary degree from the University of Edinburgh, and praised the strong partnership between Scotland and Canada.
Trudeau, whose maternal grandfather was Scottish, said "15 percent of Canadians have Scottish roots, so Canadians, including me, have a strong link and affinity with Scots."
The Canadian leader is on his way to G-20 summit that is being held Friday and Saturday in Hamburg, Germany.