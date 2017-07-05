In test for Trump, Israel plans 800 east Jerusalem homes

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Jerusalem municipality says it plans to approve 800 new homes in Jewish areas of east Jerusalem in the coming month.

The housing would be the first approved in east Jerusalem since President Donald Trump called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to curb settlement construction in February.

Wednesday's announcement could complicate Trump's attempts to restart peace talks.

City hall said it will approve the 800 units in an upcoming planning committee meeting, along with 114 units in Arab neighborhoods.

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat says construction in Jerusalem is "essential, important and will continue full force."

Israel captured east Jerusalem during the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it, but the international community doesn't recognize Israeli sovereignty. Palestinians hope to establish the capital of a future state in east Jerusalem.