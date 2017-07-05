Rio Olympics look to IOC for help with $40 million debt

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Almost a year after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Brazilian organizers are asking for help from the International Olympic Committee to satisfy creditors who are still owed about 130 million reals ($40 million).

A spokesman for the Rio organizing committee says officials will meet next week at IOC offices in Switzerland. Rio spokesman Mario Andrada says the IOC "might help us in the dialogue to get the government to pay."

However, the IOC was cautious in a statement on Wednesday to The Associated Press, saying it needs "reliable and understandable information from those in charge, something which regrettably at the present time we do not have."

Contractually, host cities and countries are obligated to pay Olympic debts.

The Rio Olympics were battered by organizational problems and variable attendances, while the country faced a series of corruption scandals and the worst recession in decades.