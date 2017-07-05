WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Past champions Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova are in second-round action at Wimbledon on Wednesday. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Early copy has moved.

WITH:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST. Real-time updates throughout the day.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2300 GMT.

— Sidebars on merits.

SOC--BARCELONA-MESSI

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi has agreed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at Barcelona through the 2020-21 season. By then, Barcelona's all-time leading scorer will be 34 years old and finishing his 17th season with the club. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

CHAMPAGNEY, France — In an impressive show of strength, Italy's Fabio Aru beat three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome to the top of the first mountain climb of this year's race, winning Stage 5. By John Leicester. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-CAVENDISH

VITTEL, France — British rider Mark Cavendish commended the "courage" of Tour de France jurors for disqualifying world champion Peter Sagan for a horrific crash that took both of them out of the race on Tuesday. By John Leicester. SENT: 550 words, photos.

WITH:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — By Andrew Dampf and John Leicester. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

OLY--2024 BIDS

GENEVA — An Olympic panel will publish its assessment of how Los Angeles and Paris plan to host the 2024 Olympics. The technical evaluations come days before both teams are in the IOC's home city Lausanne for meetings likely to lead to each city hosting a Summer Games, either in 2024 or 2028. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT

SOC--ENGLAND-TRANSFERS

HUDDERSFIELD, England — Premier League newcomer Huddersfield has broken its transfer record for the third time in 12 days by signing Benin striker Steve Mounie from French club Montpellier. SENT: 150 words.

SOC--CROATIA-MODRIC

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia's state attorney has questioned Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric amid accusations that he falsely testified about his financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with embezzlement and tax fraud. SENT: 140 words, photo. Will be updated.

SOC--CAPELLO IN CHINA

As he won league titles as head coach of Real Madrid, Milan and Juventus, Fabio Capello never had to contemplate relegation. In his first foray to China, it has suddenly become a very real threat. By John Duerden. SENT: 540 words, photo.

SOC--MLS ROUNDUP

FRISCO, Texas — Roland Lamah netted twice as FC Dallas responded to conceding an early goal with a burst of four to set up a 4-2 win over D.C. United and move into a share of top spot in the MLS Western Conference.

CRI--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

LONDON — England will play two spinners and hand a recall to batsman Gary Ballance in the first test against South Africa at Lord's starting Thursday. SENT: 110 words, photos.

BOX--PACQUIAO-HORN

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao asked the WBO to act on a request by Philippine sports officials for a review of his welterweight world title loss to Jeff Horn, saying he didn't want to see the boxing industry "dying because of unfair decision and officiating." By Jim Gomez. SENT: 680 words, photos.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND

After three days spent relaxing in the South Island resort of Queenstown, the British and Irish Lions have resumed in earnest their preparation for Saturday's third and deciding rugby test against New Zealand. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 490 words, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

BRISBANE, Australia — Two first-place teams with a lack of commensurate credentials have a chance to gain some confidence this weekend ahead of the Super Rugby playoffs, a round they wouldn't likely have reached if qualifying was based purely on win-loss records. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 500 words.

BKN--FREE AGENCY

The biggest remaining domino wobbled in the afternoon and finally fell in the evening. When Gordon Hayward announced he was joining the Boston Celtics, it wrapped up the decisions of players at the top of this summer's NBA free agent board. The biggest moves have been made, but there is more dealing to be done. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BKN--FREE AGENCY-PORTER

NEW YORK — Following his best NBA season, Otto Porter Jr. has a big offer to join the Brooklyn Nets. It appears he'll be staying right where he is in Washington. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 200 words, photos.

ATH--WALKING FOR HIS WEDDING

Doctors feared two-time Olympian Jamie Nieto might never walk again. He just needed a wedding to prove them wrong. By Pat Graham. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BBO--MLB CAPSULES

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cory Spangenberg drove in the only run with a groundout, and six San Diego pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Padres edged the Cleveland Indians 1-0 on Tuesday despite a record-setting outing by All-Star Corey Kluber. SENT: 1,950 words, photos.

EU--BRITAIN-BASEBALL

LONDON — A vivid piece of American sports culture was displayed in London's Hyde Park as baseball came to town on July 4, the U.S. Independence Day. By Gregory Katz and Caroline Spiezio. SENT: 520 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.