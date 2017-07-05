Lighter, brighter Imagine Dragons emerges after dark times

NEW YORK (AP) — The Las Vegas-based quartet Imagine Dragons has always been its toughest critic, but on the new album, "Evolve," the band had to learn to let go. They relied on producers for the first time to shepherd the album all the way through.

The new approach reflects a lot of changes behind the scenes at Imagine Dragons, now re-entering the spotlight after more than a year away as a happier — maybe even sunnier — band.

Imagine Dragons ground away in obscurity until having massive success with the hit "Radioactive." They spent seven years touring, then took a year off, emerging fresher.

Says guitarist Wayne Sermon: "I think it reflects in the music. I think the music is brighter. I think it's cleaner. I think more vibrant."