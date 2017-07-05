Russian bombers strike Islamic State group in Syria

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says its bombers have fired cruise missiles at the Islamic State group in Syria.

The Defense Ministry says Tu-95 bombers launched X-101 cruise missiles on IS facilities in the area along the boundary between the provinces of Hama and Homs. It says three ammunition depots and a command facility near the town of Aqirbat were destroyed in Wednesday's strikes.

The ministry said the bombers flew from their base in southwestern Russia and launched the missiles at a distance of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the target.

Russia has waged an air campaign in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad since September 2015. The Russian military has used the campaign to test its latest weapons, including long-range cruise missiles, in combat for the first time.