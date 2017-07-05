EU, Japan have 'agreement in principle' on free trade deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Japan have reached an "agreement in principle" on a free trade deal that will affect an overwhelming majority of commerce between the two economic giants and will be officially endorsed at a summit of their leaders Thursday.

EU Council President Donald Tusk and Japanese Prime Minister Abe will meet on Thursday and will be able to shake hands on the landmark deal, which took four years of negotiations.

A senior EU official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been officially announced, said that top negotiators "found agreement in principle at their level."

He added they "felt confident to recommend to our leaders tomorrow to confirm that agreement as the next crucial step."