Princeton professor dies after fall while teaching in India

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — A professor at Princeton University has died after falling while leading a seminar for students in India's Himalayan mountains.
The Ivy League university said in a statement that 61-year-old Isabelle Clark-Deces died June 29 in the village of Mussoorie.
Clark-Deces was born in Paris and was an anthropology professor who studied South Asia. She frequently traveled to the area.
She was directing a six-week international study seminar for a small group of students in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.
Clark-Deces had directed Princeton's program in South Asian studies since it was established in 2007.
She is survived by one daughter, two brothers and her longtime partner.