Scared flame of Universiade to reach summit of Taiwan’s highest peak on July 6

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The scared flame is coming to the highest point of the torch relay for Taipei 2017 Universiade on July 6 (Thursday), and the 10-member team responsible for carrying the flame to the summit of Taiwan’s highest peak, Mt. Jade, is already stationed at the trailhead at Tataka on Wednesday.

Deputy team captain Huang Tien-yu (黃天裕), who was once president of National Taiwan Normal University mountaineering club, said he felt very excited about being tasked with the important responsibility of carrying the flame to the highest peak in Taiwan.

After coming down from the summit of Mt. Jade, the sacred flame will be carried through 22 counties and cities, beginning from the offshore archipelago of Penghu County on July 13.

The flame will eventually return to Taipei again and carried around the 12 administrative districts until the ignition at the torch tower at the Taipei Stadium, which signifies the official opening of Taipei 2017 Universiade.

The sacred flame’s mother flame was lit in Turin on June 20, the host city of the first ever Universiade, and the relay then proceeded to Naples, Italy, and Bangkok, Thailand. The sacred flame team then traveled to Taipei’s sister city, Daegu in South Korea, for the final leg of the overseas torch relay on June 28.