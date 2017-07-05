Egypt: Suspected militant kills 2 retired officers, soldier

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's military says a "terrorist" has opened fire on a toll booth south of Cairo, killing two retired officers and an active duty soldier.

A statement says a search is underway for the perpetrators of Wednesday attack's in the al-Ayat district of the Egyptian capital.

A local pro-government television station said the officers were a colonel and a captain.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which could be the work of either the Egyptian affiliate of the Islamic State group or Muslim Brotherhood's breakaway factions.

The Brotherhood was outlawed and declared a terrorist group shortly after the 2013 ouster of the Islamist Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood leader who was elected Egypt's president.

Morsi's one year in office proved divisive and his ouster followed mass protests against his rule.