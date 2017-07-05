Rainbow umbrellas near Taiwan’s Suao Cold Spring become popular Facebook check-in location

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The township office of a Taiwanese town famous for its cold spring has recently hung more than 100 colorful umbrellas above a public cold spring pond to form a rainbow spectrum as a part of the fanfare for the township’s annual tourism push.

These colorful rainbow umbrellas, as a unique piece of installation art, are located beside the Suao Cold Spring parking lot in Suao Township in northeastern Taiwan’s Yilan County and have since become a popular Facebook check-in location.

The 2017 Year of Tourism in Suao, a series of activities organized by the township office to promote local tourism, will be held on the parking lot on July 8 and July 9.

The series of activities include Cold spring Festivals, Water Splashing Carnival, and Food Carnival. For more information, please check out the activity website (Chinese).

Suao, rich in tourism resources, boasts of cold spring, fishing ports, fresh seafood and a beautiful beach, according to the office.

Suao Cold Spring (photo from Wikipedia)

To soak in Suao Cold Spring has become a must-do activity for people visiting Suao, the township office said.

It is said that this kind of cold spring can only be found in two places in the world--Sicily, Italy and Suao, Taiwan.

The temperature of Suao Cold Spring is always 21 degrees Celsius, which makes it a perfect “low temperature spring” on scalding summer days.

When first immersed in the water, which is rich in CO2, the body goes cold as tiny bubbles cover the entire body. After a couple minutes, the body temperature returns to normal.